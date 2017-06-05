Jefferson Davis holiday 2017 in Alabama: What's open, what's closed on June 5
The state sets aside the first Monday in June to commemorate the birthday of Jefferson Davis, who served as president of the Confederate States of American from 1861-1865. Davis was born June 3, 1808 in Kentucky and later represented Mississippi in Congress before serving as U.S. Secretary of War under President Franklin Pierce.
