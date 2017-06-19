Inmate's 'limbs trembled' during execution
Robert Melson was executed on Thursday local time in Alabama for killing three people in a 1994 robbery gone wrong. A lawyer for an Alabama inmate put to death by lethal injection said Friday she is concerned his trembling limbs and laboured breathing were an indication something "was not right" with the procedure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|29 min
|Gremlin
|7
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Jun 2
|Real statistics
|6
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|mr tee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC