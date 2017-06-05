Inmate's lawyers seek to halt execution citing faulty drug
Lawyers for a condemned Alabama inmate made a series of legal filings trying to halt his upcoming execution, arguing there are questions about the sedative that will be used. Robert Melson is scheduled to die by lethal injection Thursday for the 1994 fatal shooting of three employees during a robbery at a Popeye's restaurant in Gadsden, 60 miles northeast of Birmingham.
