Inmate escapes from Shelby Co. work release location
Christopher Mendez Davis,33, left a job location in Columbiana around 2:30 a.m., according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He is described as a black man standing 5-feet, 9-inches who weighs 150-pounds.
