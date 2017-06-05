Huntsville, Alabama Doctor Selected to the "America's Best Physicians" 2017 Directory
HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huntsville, Alabama doctor, Dr. Michael D. Yates has been selected to the "America's Best Physicians" registry for 2017. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.
