How does Alabama improve teaching, student achievement? Here's a plan
Alabama superintendent Michael Sentance shared the newest plan to improve public education: improve preparation and support for teachers and use broader ways to engage students in their own learning. Sentance and department staff have been traveling the state sharing a draft of the new statewide strategic plan affecting 730,000-plus students and 45,000-plus teachers in Alabama's public schools.
