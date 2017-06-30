Health care issue keeps hope alive fo...

Health care issue keeps hope alive for Democrats in Alabama Senate race

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks following a closed-door strategy session, at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. The Senate alternative plan to Obamacare has been put on hold until after the July 4 recess.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth... 2 hr TRUMP 45 150
July 4th is a racist event Fri Cycle 12
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... Jun 25 ThomasA 8
News California ban won't stop Alabama from hosting ... Jun 24 Wondering 7
alabama interracial dating Jun 23 skeet 1
News Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15) Jun 19 Red Crosse 63
News Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 22
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,311 • Total comments across all topics: 282,158,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC