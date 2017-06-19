Groups file lawsuits over new Arkansas abortion restrictions
Abortion-rights groups asked a federal court Tuesday to block Arkansas from enforcing new restrictions lawmakers approved this year, including a ban on a commonly used second-trimester procedure that the groups say would make it nearly impossible for many women in the state to have an abortion. The American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Reproductive Rights filed a lawsuit challenging the measure banning the procedure known as dilation and evacuation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|14 hr
|gumpyxx
|7
|Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Red Crosse
|63
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Mon
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|22
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC