Gov. Kay Ivey spokeswoman: Ouster of Alabama mental health commissioner 'not personal'
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday continued the cleaning out of her cabinet, firing Alabama Mental Health Commissioner Jim Perdue on Friday. "This is a part of the on-going transition and evaluation of the current administration," Ivey's press secretary, Eileen J. Jones, stated in an email to AL.com.
