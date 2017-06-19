Flooding, power outages and other fallout across Alabama from Tropical Storm Cindy
More than 4,000 Alabama Power customers were without service this morning in several cities across the state, as flooding continued affected travel. Those power outages affected customers in the Anniston, Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile and Tuscaloosa areas following storms that left behind damage and flooding since Thursday when Tropical Storm Cindy first made landfall in Louisiana and Texas.
