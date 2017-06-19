Flooding, power outages and other fal...

Flooding, power outages and other fallout across Alabama from Tropical Storm Cindy

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

More than 4,000 Alabama Power customers were without service this morning in several cities across the state, as flooding continued affected travel. Those power outages affected customers in the Anniston, Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile and Tuscaloosa areas following storms that left behind damage and flooding since Thursday when Tropical Storm Cindy first made landfall in Louisiana and Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth... 2 hr Frankie 66
News California ban won't stop Alabama from hosting ... 3 hr Wondering 7
alabama interracial dating Fri skeet 1
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... Jun 20 gumpyxx 7
News Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15) Jun 19 Red Crosse 63
News Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 22
News Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15) Jun 13 Donald Scampi 39
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,693 • Total comments across all topics: 281,996,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC