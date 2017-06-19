First Alert: Multiple counties remain under Tornado Watch, Flood Warning
The NWS has canceled the Tornado Watch for Butler and Crenshaw counties. A tornado watch continues for multiple new counties in south Alabama, though the Wiregrass remains clear at this time.
