Fatal accident in Shelby County leaves County Road 22 blocked
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tweeted just before 7 a.m. that a crash on Shelby County 221 involved one fatality. County Road 22, which connects to Shelby County 221, in the western part of the county is closed while police are clearing the scene of the one-car crash, the sheriff's office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15)
|16 hr
|Red Crosse
|63
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Mon
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|22
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC