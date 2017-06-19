Fatal accident in Shelby County leave...

Fatal accident in Shelby County leaves County Road 22 blocked

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tweeted just before 7 a.m. that a crash on Shelby County 221 involved one fatality. County Road 22, which connects to Shelby County 221, in the western part of the county is closed while police are clearing the scene of the one-car crash, the sheriff's office said.

