Farm Tours Highlight of Ag in the Cla...

Farm Tours Highlight of Ag in the Classroom Summer Institute

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Neighbors

Top photo: Hale County's Bubba Drury talked with AITC attendees about the basics of catfish farming. Bottom photo: Pike Road Schools teacher Cyndal Whiten gets hands-on experience with catfish, with help from Wallace Drury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neighbors.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide... 9 hr tomin cali 1
July 4th is a racist event 16 hr The Wood 11
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... Fri Real statistics 6
Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of... May 27 mr tee 2
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... May 25 joe 9
News Alabama legislator says monkeys email was taken... May 19 Frogface Kate 3
News New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ... May 18 The Troll Stopper 3
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,170 • Total comments across all topics: 281,496,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC