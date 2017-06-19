Dwindling enrollment causes Alabama private school to close
Headmaster Glenn Sanders, who worked at the school for 18 years, says that with the population of Sumter County declining and the student body shrinking, shutting down was the only viable option. He says the academy ended the most recent school year with 172 students, but only had the budget for 110.
