Does Trump-Sessions rift create 'diff...

Does Trump-Sessions rift create 'difficult situation' for Alabama's GOP Senate candidates?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Alabama Live

But if recent national news accounts about a growing rift between the two continues to fester, sides could be taken. And for the GOP candidates seeking Sessions' former Senate seat, it could be a tricky issue to address this summer, political observers note.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff Wed Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09) Tue Wayne 42
News Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide... Jun 3 tomin cali 1
July 4th is a racist event Jun 3 The Wood 11
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... Jun 2 Real statistics 6
Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of... May 27 mr tee 2
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... May 25 joe 9
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,300 • Total comments across all topics: 281,615,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC