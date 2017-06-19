Death of Megan Rondini 'deeply sadden...

Death of Megan Rondini 'deeply saddening' for Alabama; family attorneys plan federal complaint

4 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The University of Alabama has released a statement regarding a former student who committed suicide after attempting to press criminal charges for rape. Megan Rondini was a UA student from Texas when she was reportedly raped by a man from a powerful Tuscaloosa family in 2015.

Chicago, IL

