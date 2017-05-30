Court stays Alabama execution to decide on use of drug
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday halted an Alabama execution scheduled for next week to decide on death row inmates' argument that Alabama plans to use a sedative which will not render them unconscious before other drugs stop their lungs and heart. A three-judge panel granted the emergency stay requested by Robert Bryant Melson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|9 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|16 hr
|The Wood
|11
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Fri
|Real statistics
|6
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|mr tee
|2
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 25
|joe
|9
|Alabama legislator says monkeys email was taken...
|May 19
|Frogface Kate
|3
|New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ...
|May 18
|The Troll Stopper
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC