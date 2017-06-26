Court ruling on Trump ban could affect Alabama's refugees

Haifa Abdulwahab Hussein Mohammed, of Yemen, and her daughter, Rudaynah Jemal, 3, walk through O'Hare International Airport on Feb. 5. The two had been set to arrive the previous Saturday but were delayed because of President Donald Trump's travel ban. Haifa Abdulwahab Hussein Mohammed, of Yemen, and her daughter, Rudaynah Jemal, 3, walk through O'Hare International Airport on Feb. 5. The two had been set to arrive the previous Saturday but were delayed because of President Donald Trump's travel ban.

