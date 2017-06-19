Congressman backs Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks' plan to arm lawmakers
Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Georgia, who like Brooks was a member of the GOP baseball squad on the field last week when a gunman opened fire on their practice, said lawmakers and their staffs must have a way to protect themselves. "If this had happened in Georgia, he wouldn't have gotten too far," Loudermilk said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15)
|9 hr
|Red Crosse
|63
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|18 hr
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|22
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC