Citrus Greening Plant Disease Detected in Alabama
A plant disease which presents a serious threat to citrus trees has been detected in Alabama. Plant health officials have confirmed the presence of citrus greening , also known as Huanglongbing, or HLB, which is caused by the bacterial pathogen Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus.
