Central, south Alabama farmers may get disaster declaration over rainfall
State agricultural officials are working with Gov. Kay Ivey's office toward a disaster declaration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help central and south Alabama farmers struggling with heavy rainfall totals. And those totals will only get worse as the state continues to cope with the affects of Tropical Storm Cindy.
