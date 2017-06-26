California is treating red states as ...

California is treating red states as rogue states

California must have looked jealously upon the Trump administration -- it has created and now doubled down on a travel ban of its own. In September, Gov. Jerry Brown, D-Calif., signed a bill that would forbid state funding for travel to any state that "voids or repealsa protections against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression."

Chicago, IL

