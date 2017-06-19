California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 other states
There are 5 comments on the Star Tribune story from 15 hrs ago, titled California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 other states. In it, Star Tribune reports that:
California's attorney general blocked state-funded travel to Texas and three other states on Thursday in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year. Democratic Attorney General Xavier Becerra added Texas, Alabama, South Dakota and Kentucky to the list of places where state employee travel is restricted.
#5 10 hrs ago
It won't count until CA and NY and MA put actual economic sanctions on the reprobate, buybull states. We do it to Iran and Russia and other countries, after all.
#6 8 hrs ago
Thank goodness improvements to the Panama Canal and the new west coast Mexican port/rail facilities will enable importers to bypass California altogether. Let us hope that, when the Government builds a wall around the State, it will make California pay for it.
Ronald
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,669
Kansas City, MO.
#10 1 hr ago
LMAO! Like Trump is going to make Mexico pay for the wall? Too funny! Nope. The Americans will pay for it!
#11 1 hr ago
Ronald
Great post!
Frankie Rizzo
#12 1 hr ago
Stupid and foolish. The sanctions will come to California from the 4 states. They won't do business with them.
