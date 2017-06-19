Boy killed by log in surf as tropical storm churns in Gulf
A boy on an Alabama beach was struck and killed by a log washed ashore by storm surge from Tropical Storm Cindy, which spun bands of severe weather ashore from the Florida panhandle to east Texas as it churned ever closer to the Gulf coast. Baldwin County Sheriff's Capt.
