Body discovered in farmer's field in north Alabama
A body was discovered in the field of a farmer in DeKalb County on Tuesday, according to the DeKalb County sheriff's department. The body has not yet been identified and the Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics is helping in processing the scene, the sheriff's department said.
