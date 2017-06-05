Bob Davis: Gun laws may aid advocates...

Bob Davis: Gun laws may aid advocates of open government in Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

Security notices on all the doors at the Calhoun County Administration Building on Noble Street in Anniston have "Firearms prohibited" signs on them. So, what's new in the office of Steve Marshall, who earlier this year was appointed Alabama's attorney general? There's a lot of the usual, as verified by these headlines for press releases on the AG's website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ... 14 hr Imprtnrd 6
News 06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff Jun 7 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09) Jun 6 Wayne 42
News Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide... Jun 3 tomin cali 1
July 4th is a racist event Jun 3 The Wood 11
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... Jun 2 Real statistics 6
Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of... May 27 mr tee 2
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,294 • Total comments across all topics: 281,692,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC