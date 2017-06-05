Bob Davis: Gun laws may aid advocates of open government in Alabama
Security notices on all the doors at the Calhoun County Administration Building on Noble Street in Anniston have "Firearms prohibited" signs on them. So, what's new in the office of Steve Marshall, who earlier this year was appointed Alabama's attorney general? There's a lot of the usual, as verified by these headlines for press releases on the AG's website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|14 hr
|Imprtnrd
|6
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Jun 2
|Real statistics
|6
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|mr tee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC