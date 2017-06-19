Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault - Town Ha...

Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault - Town Halls' Slammed by...

Read more: SFGate

Bill Cosby's plans to embark on a series of "town halls" touching on the topic of sexual assault have been condemned by victim advocacy groups and social media users alike. "It would be more useful if Mr. Cosby would spend time talking with people about how not to commit sexual assault in the first place," Jodi Omear, a spokesperson for the anti-sexual violence organization RAINN, said in a statement.

