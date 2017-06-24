Bill Cosby Wants To Motivate People After Sexual Assault Mistrial
Bill Cosby is reportedly planning a motivational speaking tour after his sexual assault case was declared a mistrial at the weekend. Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill announced the 12-member jury was "hopelessly deadlocked" on Saturday morning after spending over 50 hours deliberating on whether or not "The Cosby Show" star was guilty of the three counts of aggravated indecent assault brought against him by Andrea Constand.
