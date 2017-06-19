Bill Cosby Plans Post-Mistrial Tour On How To Avoid Sex Crimes Charges
Less than a week after a mistrial was declared in Bill Cosby 's criminal case for the 2004 rape of Andrea Constand , the actor shamelessly is getting ready to go on the road to teach people how to avoid being charged with sex crimes. "We have received hundreds of calls from civic organizations and churches who want to hear Mr. Cosby speak at town halls about the issue of criminal justice, how the deal he was given was taken away and the Willie Horton style ad that got the current D.A. in office and after Mr. Cosby," Cosby's spokesman Andrew Wyatt told Deadline today, confirming remarks he and fellow flack Ebonee Benson made on Alabama local TV earlier Thursday .
