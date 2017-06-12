Atheists group has Alabama high school in its sights over graduation prayer
An atheist group is asking an Alabama high school to end its practice of including religion in its graduation events. In a June 8 letter from the Freedom From Religion Foundation, Opp City Schools were asked to "cease endorsing" religion in future graduation activities.
