Ask Alabama: Why do we still have a grocery tax?
When you look at your receipt at the supermarket, have you ever wondered "Why do Alabamians have to pay taxes on groceries when other states don't?" It's a frustration shared by people across the state and the answer isn't immediately satisfying. The tax is overwhelmingly unpopular on both sides of the aisle - but so is the solution.
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|spud
|6
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|10 hr
|Donald Scampi
|39
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Mon
|Roscoe
|7
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
