Ask Alabama: Why do we still have a grocery tax?

12 hrs ago

When you look at your receipt at the supermarket, have you ever wondered "Why do Alabamians have to pay taxes on groceries when other states don't?" It's a frustration shared by people across the state and the answer isn't immediately satisfying. The tax is overwhelmingly unpopular on both sides of the aisle - but so is the solution.

Chicago, IL

