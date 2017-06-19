American tourist from Alabama robbed and shot while vacationing in Turks and Caicos
An Alabama man was in serious condition after being robbed and shot while vacationing with his family in Turks and Caicos Islands. Kevin Newman, an American tourist from Alabama, was shot and robbed in Turks and Caicos on Friday.
