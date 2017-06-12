Alabama's Senate candidates on Obamacare: Repeal, replace or build on
If there is one policy dispute which has created more friction and divisiveness this year than all other issues, it's health care. From town hall meetings to Capitol Hill, constituents have vocalized their concern and distrust over the best way to manage America's health care system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|23 min
|Buck
|19
|Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15)
|5 hr
|huntcoyotes
|58
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC