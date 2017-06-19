Alabama's newest laws: Bills that passed the Legislature this year
Alabama lawmakers introduced more than 1,000 bills during the legislative session that ended May 19. The vast majority did not pass, and many of those that did were local bills, affecting a single county, city or town. But some bills of statewide impact did pass, and will change the law on death penalty cases, health insurance coverage, voting in party primaries and other areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|8 hr
|Roscoe
|10
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Jun 2
|Real statistics
|6
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|mr tee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC