Alabama unemployment rate drops to lowest level since 2008
Alabama's unemployment rate fell to its lowest level since 2008 as the number of people with jobs grew, officials said Friday. The unemployment rate fell to 4.9 percent in May, down from 5.4 percent last month, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced at a Capitol news conference.
