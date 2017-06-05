Alabama to execute man for '94 killin...

Alabama to execute man for '94 killing of fast-food workers

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Melson is scheduled to be executed June 8, 2017, in Alabama by lethal injection after being co... Muslim student athletes at one U.S. high school no longer have to be slowed down by worries that their headscarves might fall off. Muslim student athletes at one U.S. high school no longer have to be slowed down by worries that their headscarves might fall off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff Wed Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09) Tue Wayne 42
News Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide... Jun 3 tomin cali 1
July 4th is a racist event Jun 3 The Wood 11
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... Jun 2 Real statistics 6
Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of... May 27 mr tee 2
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... May 25 joe 9
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,300 • Total comments across all topics: 281,615,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC