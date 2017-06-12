Alabama Supreme Court denies appeals of two death row inmates
Jason Michael Sharp and James Osgood both filed for a writ of certiorari to the state's highest court-- a petition that asks the court to hear their separate cases. Friday, the Alabama Supreme Court announced they will not hear the cases of either inmate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Squidy
|54
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Jun 12
|Gremlin
|6
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC