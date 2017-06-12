Alabama still won't leave Confederacy...

Alabama still won't leave Confederacy behind

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Republic

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu delivered a powerful speech last month justifying his city's removal of Confederate statues from public spaces. "These statues are not just stone and metal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15) 43 min 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 55
News Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ... 1 hr Aspirin Between M... 18
News Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15) Jun 13 Donald Scampi 39
News 06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff Jun 7 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09) Jun 6 Wayne 42
News Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide... Jun 3 tomin cali 1
July 4th is a racist event Jun 3 The Wood 11
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,242 • Total comments across all topics: 281,833,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC