Alabama sees 85 percent drop in distributed food stamp benefits following new rule
Nearly 43,000 Alabamians have been removed from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly referred to as food stamps, following the implementation of a new rule that no longer allows some able-bodied adults without dependents to receive benefits. In January of 2016, 49,940 able-bodied adults without dependents were receiving SNAP benefits.
