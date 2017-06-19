Alabama second in nation in school district secessions, report says
Alabama has seen a steady secession, or breakaway, of city school districts from county districts in recent years, due in large part to incentives inherent in state school funding, according to a new report from EdBuild, a national nonprofit organization which advocates for equitable school funding. Those fractures have real consequences for those they leave behind, according to the report.
