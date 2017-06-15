Alabama revokes Huntsville doctor's license, blocks another from prescribing meds
Two Huntsville-area physicians are facing scrutiny by the state Board of Medical Examiners and Medical Licensure Commission of Alabama. AL.com has learned Dr. Rodney Devin Rothstein, the medical director of the Regional Spine and Wrist Center, is no longer able to practice in Alabama after the state revoked his medical license and Alabama Controlled Substances Certificate late last month.
