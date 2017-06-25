Alabama man wanted for attempted kidnapping of ex-girlfriend
Police are searching for an Alabama man who they say made two violent attempts to kidnap his ex-girlfriend and her daughter this past week. AL.com reports that Decatur police say 21-year-old Trevonne Monte Jackson of Gadsden forced the victim into her car Monday morning and then tried to crash the car on purpose.
