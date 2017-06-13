Alabama Legislative Black Caucus urge...

Alabama Legislative Black Caucus urges the courts to reject redistricting maps

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

In January, the Alabama Legislature was mandated by a court order to redraw 12 districts in the state. The Judges ruled, these districts were unconstitutional, because they relied too heavily on race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15) 14 min Squidy 44
News Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15) 23 hr Donald Scampi 39
News Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ... Mon Gremlin 6
News 06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff Jun 7 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09) Jun 6 Wayne 42
News Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide... Jun 3 tomin cali 1
July 4th is a racist event Jun 3 The Wood 11
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,268 • Total comments across all topics: 281,751,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC