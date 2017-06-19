Alabama is one of only seven states with no billionaires
Alabama is one of only seven states in the U.S. that don't have any billionaires, according to Forbes' latest compilation. Alabama's richest person is, yet again, Jimmy Rane, the founder of Great Southern Wood Abbeville.
