Alabama Historic Rehabilitation Tax C...

Alabama Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Reinstated through 2022

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

The original Alabama Historic Tax Credit program was successful in stimulating the redevelopment of aging properties across Alabama, and was particularly recognized for its role in the revitalization of downtown Birmingham. However, the original Alabama HTC program, enacted in 2012, with an authorized total of $60 million in tax credits, expired in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09) 18 hr Wayne 42
News Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide... Jun 3 tomin cali 1
July 4th is a racist event Jun 3 The Wood 11
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... Jun 2 Real statistics 6
Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of... May 27 mr tee 2
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... May 25 joe 9
News Alabama legislator says monkeys email was taken... May 19 Frogface Kate 3
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,920 • Total comments across all topics: 281,583,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC