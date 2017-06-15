Alabama Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Reinstated through 2022
The original Alabama Historic Tax Credit program was successful in stimulating the redevelopment of aging properties across Alabama, and was particularly recognized for its role in the revitalization of downtown Birmingham. However, the original Alabama HTC program, enacted in 2012, with an authorized total of $60 million in tax credits, expired in 2016.
