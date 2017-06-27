Alabama Football Recruiting 2017: Things are Starting to Fall Into Place
Back in February, Alabama wasn't even in the top six for Jayln Armour-Davis. Now, the 4-star CB from Mobile, Alabama has made his commitment, as he announced his decision to play for the Tide.
