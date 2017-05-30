Alabama Department of Public Health hires terminated VA director
James Talton has been named the new public health administrative officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, ADPH officials confirmed Friday. Talton is the former director of the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System and was terminated in 2014 for neglect of duty.
