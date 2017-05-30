Alabama death row inmate Robert Melso...

Alabama death row inmate Robert Melson granted stay of execution by federal appeals court

A federal appeals court granted a stay of execution Friday for Robert Melson, who was scheduled to be put to death Thursday for the shootings of three fast food employees at a Popeye's in Etowah County in 1994. Melson is challenging his execution on grounds that the three-drug cocktail Alabama uses for lethal injections "has failed to work properly."

