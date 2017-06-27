Alabama coroner dies after accidentally dragged by pickup truck driven by his father
The driver of a truck and trailer that accidentally dragged Colbert County Coroner Carlton Utley to death on Monday has been identified as the 39-year-old victim's father. Utley, also known as "Heath," was attending to personal business on Court Street in downtown Florence when his father dropped him off at the corner of Tombigbee Street, police said.
