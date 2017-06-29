Alabama congressman wants separate military branch for space
An Alabama lawmaker's proposal to create a separate military branch for space warfare appears to be moving forward in the U.S. House of Representatives. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, is pushing for an amendment to the defense budget that would set up a Space Corps - essentially a sixth branch of the military, dedicated to fighting in space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth...
|24 min
|spud
|141
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Jun 25
|ThomasA
|8
|California ban won't stop Alabama from hosting ...
|Jun 24
|Wondering
|7
|alabama interracial dating
|Jun 23
|skeet
|1
|Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15)
|Jun 19
|Red Crosse
|63
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|22
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC